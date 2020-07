Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control late Monday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is being treated at the hospital after a fire broke out inside a Norfolk home on Monday night.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, firefighters were called to the 900 block of Winward Road around 11:24 p.m. Crews were able to bring it under control by 11:46, and are working to put out any additional hot spots.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and one was taken tot he the hospital.