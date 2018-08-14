NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A "Be On The Lookout" has been issued for a Norfolk woman who vanished while driving to Alabama last week.

According to ABC affiliate WEAR-TV, 68-year-old Shari Saunders was on her way to Monroeville, Alabama to visit her sister, but she never arrived. Saunders was last seen shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, August 5 buying gas at a Diamond Gas station in Evergreen, Alabama.

Saunders was driving a 2010 red Toyota Corolla with Virginia tags WSL-2565.

If you have any information about Saunders' whereabouts, please call the police or 911.

© 2018 WVEC