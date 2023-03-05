Norfolk woman missing; police ask for public's help in finding her

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman hasn't been seen since late Friday afternoon and police are reaching out to the public for help in locating her.



According to a Tweet from Norfolk Police, 58-year-old Angela Steward was last seen Friday around 5:40 p.m. in the Ballentine neighborhood. She's described as being about 5’1″ tall, and weighing around 150 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.



Police said they are concerned for her well-being, but didn't specify why.



They're asking that anyone who sees her or may have information on her whereabouts to call the department's non-emergency line at 757-441-5610.