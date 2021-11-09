Woman in Norfolk plays 'special someone's birthday,' wins big in lottery

The Virginia Lottery said Faye Hurst bought 40 tickets with the same combination for the same drawing. All the tickets won.

NORFOLK, Va. — Some people enjoy taking a chance. In Fay Hurst's case, she took a chance...times 40, and it paid off pretty big for her.

The Virginia Lottery said Hurst won $108,000 in one of its Pick 4 drawings.

Hurst bought 40 tickets for the drawing and used the same four-digit combination. Lottery officials said Hurst went with the "50/50" wager for the drawing on Oct. 25, which means half of each wager was for the exact order in which she picked her numbers. The other half was for the numbers appearing in any order when drawn.

The winning order was 2-5-8-2. When those numbers were drawn, Hurst won $2,700 for each ticket (which comes out to $108,000).

Hurst bought her tickets at 7-Eleven at 151 W. Little Creek Rd. in Norfolk.

“I just play the same numbers every day,” she said. “They are a special someone’s birthday.”

Pick 4 drawings take place daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.

Virginia voters approved the establishment of the Virginia Lottery in 1987 through a referendum. It generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million dollars in funding for public education.