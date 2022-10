More than 25 Virginia wineries are participating, along with musical performances and vendors.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 34th annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival starts this weekend!

The festival starts Saturday at Town Point Park in Norfolk's Waterside District.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Wine sampling ends each day at 4:30 p.m. and wine sales end at 5 p.m.