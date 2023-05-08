Norfolk's Greek Fest Express returns next week

The drive-through-only food festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, May 18-20.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's that time of year when you can get authentic Greek food in downtown Norfolk without leaving the comfort of your vehicle.

Greek Fest Express is back next week at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

John Katsias, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Parish President, joined 13News Now at noonto talk about the event.

If you attend, plan to order ahead of time and drive up to the Greek Fest Express for pickup. Online ordering will open the morning of the festival at norfolkgreekfestival.org. Orders can be paid by credit/debit card only.