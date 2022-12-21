Norfolk golf course sold, will close at the end of the year

The last day for golfers to tee up will be Saturday, December 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — After 17 years, the Lambert’s Point Golf Course in Norfolk is shutting down at the end of the month. Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) bought the property for $30 million in order to build another facility there.

Many golfers are going to miss the course.

“Even though I’m not from the area, it’s the course I learned how to play golf on," said golf course Assistant Manager Tyler Dean. “Seldom do you find a course that you resonate with, kind of like this. That’s why I feel it has such a niche and tight-knit community."

The 35-acre property is next to the Old Dominion University campus and Elizabeth River and was recently owned by the City of Norfolk before being purchased by HRSD.

HRSD General Manager Jay Bernas said they are going to use the area for their Sustainable Water Initiative For Tomorrow Project (SWIFT). Bernas said the new facility will improve the groundwater supply that will connect to their existing wastewater treatment plant that’s near the property.

“Our idea is that if you can pump this drinking quality water, you can create this sustainable groundwater supply," said Bernas.

Bernas also said the SWIFT project will help reduce sea level rise and nutrient pollution. Bernas said it’s going to take a few years before they start any construction because they have to investigate the ground surface of the area first.