Norfolk's NEON District calling on artists for social justice murals

The city will commission two murals on two neighborhood businesses this summer.

NORFOLK, Va. — The NEON District on Granby Street in Norfolk is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and art.

A big part of that art is thanks to business owners on the block, who allowed their buildings to become canvases for self-expression. Murals are what put the NEON District on the map.

Murals are solidifying social commentary in the biggest cities in the world; the bright, yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural, for example, has become a daily reminder of the ongoing fight against social injustice in cities like New York and Washington D.C.

Being the mural capital of Hampton Roads, the NEON District wants to voice its support for the movement the best way it knows how.

It’s looking to commission two murals on two neighborhood businesses this summer.

The murals will be featured on the outside of Virginia Furniture Company and O.J. Wholesale, and artists have until August 7 to submit an application.