NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — By the year 2050 experts estimate there will 83.7 million people who are 65-years and older.

That’s twice as many people in that age group in the U.S., in comparison to 2012.

The growing senior population is why Norfolk Sheriff, Joe Baron hosted the second annual ‘Senior Fest,’ at the Scope Arena, in Norfolk.

"We want to let seniors know that they’re not all alone, said Sheriff Barron, of the event. “When they leave here today, I want them to feel special.”

Baron said crimes against seniors are on the rise. The Sheriff, a dozen local leaders in Hampton Roads, and 70 vendors connected with people 55-years and older, to help them stay safe and healthy.

Many seniors had the same feelings about what the event means.

“We still want to be accepted, age is just a number,” said 97-year-old Josephine Scott.

It was a one-stop shop for the community, where they could also enjoy live entertainment and free lunch while learning.

“I’m here to have a good time,” said Barbara Davis, one of the attendees.

About 500 seniors at the seminar learned about resources in the community from free health screenings, cost savings, job opportunities and joining social groups.

Dominion Power representatives talked about ways seniors can reduce their monthly bills while AARP provided information about jobs. Medical professionals offered free flu shots, A1C tests, blood pressure checks, and hearing and eye testing, and groups like Primeplus Senior Center and the Chrysler Museum outlined upcoming wellness and social events.

