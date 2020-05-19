Norfolk's sister city in China donates PPE to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — Health care workers in Norfolk were gifted with some much-needed forms of protection as they continue to work on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
On May 12, which was National Nurses Day, the city of Norfolk's sister city in China donated more than 2,000 masks, 500 N95 masks, 1500 medical surgical masks, 500 protective gowns and 500 googles to the medical staff at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
The donation came from the city of Ningbo, China and was facilitated by the Norfolk Sister City Ningo-Beilun Committee Chair Harry Zang, Ph.D.
