Norfolk's week-long tourism initiative keeps social distancing in mind

NORFOLK, Va. — Tourism has taken a big blow for cities all over Hampton Roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it may get a boost during National Travel & Tourism Week, which runs May 3-9.

Tourism leaders in Norfolk are hoping to provide extra motivation for people with a week’s worth of events that cater to social distancing.

Norfolk’s National Travel & Tourism Week Facebook page explains how you can participate:

🗺️ Selfie Sunday - Share a selfie or picture from your favorite spot in town. Pic can be a past one on your camera roll or one of you staying social distanced!

🚲 Movin' Monday - Get movin'! Post a pic of your bike ride, walking your dog or a vid of your outdoor exercise routine

🥡 Takeout Tuesday - Support local and order takeout. Grab your fave or try something new #TakeoutTuesday

✈️ Wanderlust Wednesday - What are your plans for when this is over? Share on social so we can dream with you

⛵️ Touring Thursday - Join us on our Facebook Page to go behind the scenes at multiple attractions in the city

⭐️ Feel Good Friday - Who in your community is reaching out to help others? Give them a shout-out and share a story or pic that's made you smile