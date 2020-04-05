Norfolk's week-long tourism initiative keeps social distancing in mind

NORFOLK, Va. — Tourism has taken a big blow for cities all over Hampton Roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it may get a boost during National Travel & Tourism Week, which runs May 3-9.
Tourism leaders in Norfolk are hoping to provide extra motivation for people with a week’s worth of events that cater to social distancing.
Norfolk’s National Travel & Tourism Week Facebook page explains how you can participate:
🗺️ Selfie Sunday - Share a selfie or picture from your favorite spot in town. Pic can be a past one on your camera roll or one of you staying social distanced!
🚲 Movin' Monday - Get movin'! Post a pic of your bike ride, walking your dog or a vid of your outdoor exercise routine
🥡 Takeout Tuesday - Support local and order takeout. Grab your fave or try something new #TakeoutTuesday
✈️ Wanderlust Wednesday - What are your plans for when this is over? Share on social so we can dream with you
⛵️ Touring Thursday - Join us on our Facebook Page to go behind the scenes at multiple attractions in the city
⭐️ Feel Good Friday - Who in your community is reaching out to help others? Give them a shout-out and share a story or pic that's made you smile
🎵 Showtime Saturday - Tune in to our Facebook Page for a lineup of performances from all over Norfolk