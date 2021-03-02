Gov. Northam, Norfolk officials to unveil new wind turbine technician program in Hampton Roads

Virginia’s first certified Wind Turbine Technician program will be offered at Centura College in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads is taking another step toward becoming a green energy hub with a new college program that trains students to become wind turbine technicians.

The program comes just months after Gov. Ralph Northam signed offshore wind legislation that establishes goals for wind energy production in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Northam, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, and other leaders and officials will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the campus on North Military Highway.

Centura College will also hold an Open House to show visitors what the program is set to accomplish.

The college said there is an expected growth of wind electricity within the next decade. The new program will train the next generation of technicians to help in the production effort.