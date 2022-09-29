Necessary changes: NPS seeks public input on Maury High School makeover

School division leaders are considering four proposals to renovate or rebuild the oldest high school in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — The oldest high school in Norfolk needs a makeover.

Maury High School is a part of Norfolk's history. Generations of students have walked its halls for more than 100 years. But time has taken a toll on the building, which was first built in 1910.

Norfolk Public Schools leaders have said windows and doors have water damage, and the school division needed to install extra support to keep the building sturdy.

The aging school is due for an upgrade, and division leaders are asking for community feedback on a handful of proposals.

A firm, HBA Architecture, presented division officials with four plans. Two proposals would renovate the school, and the others would build a new facility.

The first plan includes re-doing the parking lot and sprucing up learning areas in the school. It would require temporary classrooms for 60% of students for two years.

The second plan proposes a new multi-story addition and adds a new gym. Maury High would lose the auditorium and school kitchen for a year.

Both rebuild proposals include a new stadium for the high school.

One features a new and larger four-story school, and the other would create a six-story school.

The plans cost between $158 million and $180 million, according to the division.

Norfolk Public Schools posted a complete breakdown of the four proposals online. To view, click here.