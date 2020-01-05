NSU begins plans for Fall 2020 semester

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University says that plans are being made for the Fall 2020 semester.
The university, like others, has gone to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and state shutdown. In a letter posted on Facebook, NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston said plans are now underway to reopen "our beautiful and vibrant campus" while still ensuring the health and safety of the Spartan community.
"Because COVID-19 remains a dynamic situation, NSU will not announce a formal decision on the status of on-campus instruction, housing, and university activities until after Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order expires on June 10, 2020," Adams-Gaston said.
The president cautioned that students should be prepared for a new normal when classes resume in the fall.
"On our campus, this new normal will likely include the continued observance of social distancing, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and increased deep cleaning of classrooms, residence halls, and other high traffic facilities," she said. "We may also have to make difficult decisions about how best to manage large events and gatherings that occur throughout the academic year."
