NSU begins plans for Fall 2020 semester

An announcement on whether in-person classes will resume in the fall has not been made at this time.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University says that plans are being made for the Fall 2020 semester.

The university, like others, has gone to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and state shutdown. In a letter posted on Facebook, NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston said plans are now underway to reopen "our beautiful and vibrant campus" while still ensuring the health and safety of the Spartan community.

"Because COVID-19 remains a dynamic situation, NSU will not announce a formal decision on the status of on-campus instruction, housing, and university activities until after Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order expires on June 10, 2020," Adams-Gaston said.

The president cautioned that students should be prepared for a new normal when classes resume in the fall.