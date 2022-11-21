NSU graduates to hear from Missy Elliott in commencement address

Most recently, she came to Portsmouth for a dedication ceremony for a street renamed after her, Missy Elliott Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above shows Missy Elliott's recent visit to Portsmouth. It aired on Oct. 17.

Nearly 400 students will graduate this December from Norfolk State University. A Hampton Roads native with celebrity status will be their commencement speaker.

Missy Elliott will return to the 757 for the graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, which will be in Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

She's set to speak to the students on their special day.

Elliott was born and raised in Portsmouth. She's a Grammy-award-winning rapper and producer who has been a major name on the scene since her breakthrough in 1997.

