NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit

Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled.

Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team.

New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle.

Before the lawsuits were filed, NSU released a statement saying the school started looking into the allegations as soon as they were reported.

School administrators also say they hired an outside firm to investigate.

"Mr. Fahey accepts the efforts made by NSU to listen to and address the concerns raised following his brief tenure as a member of the NSU football program," the university said in a statement on Friday. "The settlement resolves all outstanding claims against NSU in this matter."