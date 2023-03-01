NSU Spartan Legion returns to Norfolk after performing in Rose Bowl Parade

NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston called the marching band's performance "a level of excellence that's unparalleled."

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band is back in Norfolk after they played in front of millions in the Rose Bowl Parade—the first time in the program’s history.

Parents and alumni alike waited for the buses full of students to pull onto campus Tuesday night.

Nikeah Tynes eagerly waited for her daughter Tori Paige to get off the bus after watching her on TV.

"I loved it, tears came to my eyes," said the proud mother.

The band played favorites like "September" by Earth Wind and Fire and "Rock With You" by Michael Jackson.

Drum major Quiara Jackson said playing in that environment is something she never dreamed of.

"The parade, the energy was just so great. Seeing all the smiling faces and the people that wanted to take pictures and just feeling the spirit of the parade itself was amazing," she said.

Band Director William Beathea said he couldn’t be prouder of the Spartan Legion in the way they represented not only NSU, but Norfolk as a city and HBCUs across the country.

"Our pride kicked in for all of those areas and the students raised their performance level up a notch and it was amazing," he said.

Drum major Jaylin Jackson said showing the country what their HBCU band is made of made their hard work worth it.

"Their faces lit up. They just wanted to know what we’re about," he said.

We’ve got an excited group of Spartan Legion alumni waiting for the band to return! @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/XHNNtB4Z4S — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) January 4, 2023

Associate Band Director Stephanie Sanders said the band felt the support from their Spartan community all the way in California.

"They rose to the occasion. They were superb," she said.

NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston called the marching band's performance "a level of excellence that's unparalleled."

"If you could have been there, you would have seen and heard all of the standing ovation and response that we got and the worldwide acknowledgment we got-- over 100 million viewers," she said. "We're just so proud."