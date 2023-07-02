NSU Spartan Legion wraps up successful season, voted 'best HBCU band in the nation'

They got to perform in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in California for the first time ever, and then they wrapped up their year at Battle of the Bands in Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — High profile performance bands from across the country participated in the 2023 HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands in Atlanta on February 4.

Among the top tier was our very own Norfolk State University's Spartan Legion.

"We've become ambassadors for the state of Virginia," Director of Bands at Norfolk State University William Beathea said.

"Whenever there's something big going on in town, guess who is gonna be there."

The 2022-2023 performance year is a testament to that commitment of bringing joy and music to Hampton Roads.

The Spartan Legion performed at Pharrell Williams's Mighty Dream business forum, the celebration of Missy Elliott Boulevard and the Rivers Casino opening in Portsmouth.

Beyond state lines, they also got to perform in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in California for the first time ever, and then they wrapped up their year at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the Battle of the Bands.

The battle itself also helped provide scholarships for eligible students.

NSU's Spartan Legion was also voted to be the 'Best Band in the Nation' through an HBCU Buzz poll.