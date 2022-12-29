Representing the 757 | NSU Spartan Legion to perform in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

You'll be able to tune in and watch their performance right here on channel 13 at 11.am. EST.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story is on file from July 22, 2020.

With one last practice run under their belts, Norfolk State University's Spartan Legion is ready to travel to California for their upcoming big performance.

The award-winning marching band was selected to perform in the 2023 Tournament of Roses parade, which is held on New Year's Day in Pasadena alongside the Rose Bowl.

This year, Penn State University and the University of Utah will be competing for the football title.

"Putting in the work! The Spartan Legion worked hard today as they rehearsed one more time before they travel to the Tournament of Roses Parade on Thursday, Dec. 29," NSU wrote in a Facebook post.

"Your NSU family looks forward to supporting you as you march in the parade on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 a.m., PST. We are proud of you!"

The Spartan Legion will be one of nine bands from across the country that will be showcased among the beautiful floral parade floats and other grand displays. Hundreds of thousands of people watch the parade annually.

According to the parade's website, it has a rich history and has been around since 1890.

You'll be able to tune in to the Tournament of Roses Parade right here on Channel 13 starting at 11 a.m. on January 1.