NSU students alarmed by wave of on-campus car break-ins

An act of crime on the rise in Hampton Roads is creeping onto the campus of a local university.

NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Norfolk State University are growing tired of car break-ins happening on campus. One victim told 13News Now it's a worsening problem that the university needs to tackle head-on.

The student, who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of retribution, said the car break-ins, for one, pose safety concerns. She said she has noticed the issue this semester especially.

"We don't really feel comfortable with these situations on campus anymore because it's gotten to a point where it's happening on a weekly basis," the student said.

She, too, became a victim recently and she counted about five people she personally knows also impacted. However, the student believes dozens, all in all, are in the same boat: from windows shattered to things stolen.

"When these things happen, we have no choice but to spend money out of our own pockets we might not have," the student said.

On August 30, 13News Now received the following statement from university officials.

"Norfolk State has experienced several reported vehicle break-ins since student move-in during the week of August 22. NSU Police are investigating the incidents and have implemented additional patrols around the campus and student residential areas. Our investigation into this matter is ongoing and no additional information is available for release at this time. Additionally, the campus community is being reminded to be proactive by keeping unattended vehicles locked and removing all valuables for added safety."

13News Now requested an updated response on Friday and got back a similar statement about the investigation, though it added "NSU Police are working with other law enforcement agencies."

Officials have increased patrols around campus and student residential areas, according to both statements.

The student we spoke to claimed otherwise: "[Break-ins will] keep happening until there's some type of order or some type of structure to stop it from happening."

The student also worries about a lack of communication from university officials.

"The students want to be heard," she said. "It's too late for the victims, but it's not too late for them to do something as soon as possible."