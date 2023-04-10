x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Fire temporarily closes 2 buildings at Norfolk State University, officials confirm

A university spokesperson said nobody was hurt, but could not confirm how many students were displaced.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out at Norfolk State University's campus on Wednesday that forced two buildings to close, the university confirmed. 

A spokesperson said nobody was hurt, but could not confirm how many students were displaced. 

An alert sent to students from the university said a fire alarm went off at Spartan Station, and that smoke was coming from a transformer behind there and Charles Smith Residence Hall. 

The alert said the transformer fire was extinguished and students and staff have been cleared to return back into Midrise Residential Halls and the area. 

One dorm and Spartan Station remain closed until crews clean up the area. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out