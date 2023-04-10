Fire temporarily closes 2 buildings at Norfolk State University, officials confirm

A university spokesperson said nobody was hurt, but could not confirm how many students were displaced.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out at Norfolk State University's campus on Wednesday that forced two buildings to close, the university confirmed.

A spokesperson said nobody was hurt, but could not confirm how many students were displaced.

An alert sent to students from the university said a fire alarm went off at Spartan Station, and that smoke was coming from a transformer behind there and Charles Smith Residence Hall.

The alert said the transformer fire was extinguished and students and staff have been cleared to return back into Midrise Residential Halls and the area.