NSU warns students to avoid off-campus events that use logo, but aren't coordinated by university

The Facebook post said the warning was coming "out of an abundance of caution and safety."

NORFOLK, Va. — Campus police for Norfolk State University (NSU) sent out a warning about certain off-campus events on Saturday.

On Facebook and Twitter, NSU shared a picture of its green and gold logo and said police were encouraging students not to go to any off-campus events that use the logo without permission.

For clarification about the warning, 13News Now reached out to the number on the post, and was transferred several times before someone could answer questions about it.

Stevalynn Adams, a spokeswoman, later clarified that the warning was for all types of events:

In light of the recent local violent crimes and out of an abundance of caution and safety, NSU administration ask[s] students to not attend any non-university-sanctioned after hour events. In particular, students are asked to pay close attention for the dissemination of flyers displaying the University’s logo but unauthorized to do so! The NSU administration is committed to doing everything possible to keep the campus community safe!

It's not clear if any off-campus events have co-opted the logo before.