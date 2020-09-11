OBGYN from Chesapeake found guilty on 52 federal charges

Javaid Perwaiz faced 61 charges related to fraud. Jurors found him guilty of 52. He was accused, in part, of performing unnecessary procedures on patients.

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal jury found Javaid Perwaiz guilty Monday, the fourth day of deliberations in his case.

The jurors had 800 pieces of evidence and 8,000 medical documents to consider. They found Perez guilty of 52 of the 61 charges he faced.

Prosecutors said he falsified hysteroscopies and colposcopies, sterilization consent forms, estimated delivery dates, patient symptoms, patient statements, and forced cancer scares. The argument was that Perwaiz did all of that so he could perform more procedures, claim more on insurance forms, and have more money for a “lavish lifestyle.”

Perwaiz was enrolled as a provider with multiple health insurance companies including Medicare, Medicaid, and Anthem.

The indictment against him said Perwaiz was an outlier for in-office diagnostic hysteroscopics. A medical analysis showed he performed 87 in-office hysteroscopics in 2017. The next leading provider performed six that year.

#13NewsNow A the jury in the Javaid Perwaiz case has a verdict. They found the OBGYN guilty on a majority of the charges. Only one charge had no verdict, and not guilty on 8 out of 61 charges. pic.twitter.com/zPb5Wk2dKR — Megan Shinn 13News Now (@13MeganShinn) November 9, 2020

Prior to this case, Perwaiz was convicted in the Eastern District of Virginia of two counts of felony tax evasion in 1996. That included him trying to claim the purchase of a Ferrari, by labeling it as an ultrasound machine.

A judge sentenced him to five years of probation and more.

In 1983, Maryview Hospital terminated his privileges. An indictment shows it was due to poor clinical judgment, unnecessary surgery, lack of documentation, and discrepancies in recordkeeping.

Perwaiz’s Virginia medical license was suspended from April 1996 to about July 1996, as a result of his felony tax convictions that same year.

His medical license was later reinstated with stipulations, and Perwaiz returned to the staff at Maryview Hospital in 1997, with a monitoring program in place for his surgical cases.

In September of 1999, the Virginia Department of Health Professions decided Perwaiz followed all of the conditions. So, it ended his probation.

During closing arguments on Nov. 4, Perwaiz’s attorney claimed his client didn’t deny making mistakes on paperwork and was transparent about changing dates on medical documents, but he did it to help patients and was not scheming as federal prosecutors claim.