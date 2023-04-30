Strong storms damage Ocean View apartment building

While neighbors said no one was hurt, the building was evacuated.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk apartment building was heavily damaged during Sunday's severe weather, but fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries.

According to emergency responders, it happened in the 1300 block of West Ocean View Avenue, near Willoughby Spit. Pictures from the scene show part of the building's brick facade was torn away, damaging a car below it.

While neighbors said no one was hurt, the building was evacuated.