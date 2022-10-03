The party must go on! Ocean View businesses celebrating St. Patrick's Day despite parade cancellation

This is the third year in a row the parade was cancelled, but local businesses are making the best of it.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial cancellation announcement on March 10, 2021.

The rainy weather may have stopped the Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but it didn’t stop the celebrations.

In Ocean View, the VFW, the Columbian Club, the Ocean View Democratic & Social Club and Club 60 Inc. are among businesses still hosting parties on Saturday.

This is the third year in a row that organizers had to cancel the annual parade.

In 2020 and 2021, organizers cancelled the parade because of the pandemic. This time around, Saturday morning’s nasty weather is to blame for the cancellation.

Club 60's Verna Nordine said everyone was looking forward to the parade's comeback.

“Very disappointing because you haven’t had a parade in two years because of COVID, and then Mother Nature decided she didn’t want to play this year," she said.

It’s a blow to businesses who were preparing for an increase in customers and spent their time and money preparing for the after-parade festivities.

“This is our big day. This is our Super Bowl every year. And once again, we ordered all the beer, all the food, and all the volunteers in place and this is what we got,” DeeDee French said.

Residents say they’ve got their fingers crossed the parade will finally make a comeback next year. And for now, they’re making the best of it – despite the weather.