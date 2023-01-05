Ocean View residents pick up pieces after storm damaged apartment building wall

Weather conditions Sunday evening forced bricks off from the side of a building. Piles of debris litter the ground and stack on top of two cars.

NORFOLK, Va. — In addition to the damage in Virginia Beach, 13News Now is tracking the impacts of this weekend's storm in other parts of Hampton Roads.

A few people in Norfolk are also picking up the pieces, after wild weather damaged an apartment building in Ocean View.

The complex is called Willoughby Beach Flats on West Ocean View Avenue.

Weather conditions just before 6 p.m. Sunday tore bricks off from the side of a building. Piles of debris littered the ground as well as being atop two cars.

A storm survey crew with the National Weather Service in Wakefield reported Monday evening that the damage was caused by 75-80 mph straight-line winds.

STORM DAMAGE: Siding tore off and caved in some at this apartment building on W Ocean View Ave in the Willoughby Spit area of Norfolk. Neighbors tell me everyone is OK.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yEw0aaae55 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) April 30, 2023

Neighbors recalled seeing the rain pouring down and strong winds, but also feeling a change in air pressure.

Bricks and other pieces of the wall came crashing down on Jennifer Dimick’s car. She was inside her mother's apartment unit, when it all happened.

“It was so intense and it happened so fast. I looked out the window, because I was like, what is all that noise? And then the fence came down and then all of a sudden, this whole gush of wind just came through and it went completely silent. I was like just ‘OK, what just happened?’ And then, it was a big bang," Dimick said.

Thankfully, as is the case in Virginia Beach, Norfolk public safety officials reported everyone is OK.

“I’m pretty devastated, but you can replace cars, so hopefully I’ll have another one," said Dimick. “I mean there are a lot of little families right here, little pets. I’m just glad by the grace of God, no one got hurt.”