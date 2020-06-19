Ocean View shooting victim dies, suspect arrested

An arrest has been made for a shooting that happened on the afternoon of June 4 in the East Ocean View section of Norfolk. The victim has since died in the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say a man who was shot earlier this month has died from his injuries, and that a suspect has been arrested in the case.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Ethan A. Evans was shot on the afternoon of June 4 in the 9600 block of 19th Bay Street, in the East Ocean View section of the city.

Evans was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died on June 16

Investigators have since arrested 24-year-old Marquise T. Thompson of Newport News, and charged him with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.