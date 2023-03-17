Cars 'mistakenly ticketed' ahead of Ocean View St. Patrick's Day Parade

"We are excited the Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back this year after a long hiatus. After three years, City staff are a bit rusty at remembering the parade’s annual traditions. As a result, staff mistakenly ticketed cars that were parked in medians along the parade route. I apologize to those that were ticketed over this matter. Rest assured we will correct this error. Please hang onto your ticket and we will provide further instruction on next steps in the near future. I hope everyone enjoys the resumption of this wonderful annual tradition.”