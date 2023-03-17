Cars 'mistakenly ticketed' ahead of Ocean View St. Patrick's Day Parade

NORFOLK, Va. — After a three-year hiatus, the Ocean View St. Patrick's Day Parade is back, but the luck of the Irish wasn't there for some drivers along Granby Street Friday.
Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer issued a statement, saying drivers were "mistakenly ticketed" for parking on medians along the parade's route.
Filer apologized for the mistaken tickets and said the city will correct the error.
You can read the city manager's full statement below:
"We are excited the Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back this year after a long hiatus. After three years, City staff are a bit rusty at remembering the parade’s annual traditions. As a result, staff mistakenly ticketed cars that were parked in medians along the parade route. I apologize to those that were ticketed over this matter. Rest assured we will correct this error. Please hang onto your ticket and we will provide further instruction on next steps in the near future. I hope everyone enjoys the resumption of this wonderful annual tradition.”