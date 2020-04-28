Oceanair Elementary School reaches out to kids with a 'teacher parade'

Weeks after schools closed because of the coronavirus, teachers from Oceanair Elementary thought of a way to stay connected with their classes.

NORFOLK, Va. — School may only be in session virtually, but that did not stop teachers at Oceanair Elementary in Norfolk from letting their students know they care.

“Not being able to be in the classroom and work with them has been really hard,” said 2nd-grade teacher Judy Brooks as she decorated her car for a parade around the neighborhood past students' houses.

The parade kicked off around 1:30 in the afternoon Tuesday and horns could be heard for blocks.

“We wanted to let them know that we are still here for them,” said Brooks.

Children came out to wave and say hi to their teachers with smiles on their faces.