Following racism and sexism accusations, O’Connor Brewing Company said investigation found several issues

The investigation was a response to accusations of racism and sexism in the Norfolk brewery's workplace earlier this year.

Following accusations of racism and sexism earlier this year, Norfolk's O’Connor Brewing Company said a third-party investigation found several workplace issues.

Back in June, The Virginian Pilot reported that a former employee had shared lengthy accusations of racism and sexism toward the company on social media.

After the accusations came out, the company said it created a plan to address the issues. It included a third-party investigation, diversity and inclusion training and a "Speak Up" program.

In a Wednesday statement, brewery owners Kevin and Penny O’Connor said some of the investigation's findings were "troubling and heartbreaking."

"We should have known about these workplace issues sooner and/or handled them much faster and more effectively," they said in the statement. "As the founders, we take responsibility for this and will work diligently to make certain O’Connor Brewing offers a positive environment for all."

The investigator had reviewed the brewery's policies and procedures, as well as interviewed current and former employees. The brewery owners said they can't disclose the entire report due to confidentiality reasons.

In their statement, the owners said they hope people can give them a second chance.

"We, Kevin and Penny, and all of our team are working hard to restore faith in O’Connor as a trusted, and well-respected brand across Virginia and other markets we serve," they said.