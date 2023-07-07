O'Connor Brewing Company to sell Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. — A popular Norfolk brewery announced it's selling its 24th Street location Friday.
O'Connor Brewing Company made the announcement on Facebook, saying they will sell the "Norfolk facility to an outside brewery that wants to locate in coastal Virginia."
The company wouldn't release the name of that outside brewery just yet. However, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the sale to Armed Forces Brewing Company in a press release.
“Armed Forces recognizes that Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly climate, and strong military and veteran presence in Hampton Roads will lead to success at its new home in the City of Norfolk, and we look forward to a successful partnership," Youngkin said in a statement.
The governor said the move will create 47 new jobs.
While the Norfolk location will move on to another brewery, the company said their brews will live on "via a new partnership."
"The new brewing arrangement will give O’Connor Brewing Company access to new-age hops, malt, and other ingredients, allowing the company to continue innovating world-class beers in a more competitive environment," the brewery said.
O'Connor has been in the Mermaid City since 2010. Owners Kevin and Penny O’Connor released the following statement about the sale:
"Although we are sad to say goodbye to our current neighborhood and employees, we are proud and grateful to be a part of the local business community since 2010 and look forward to this upcoming new chapter and the evolution of our business. We will continue to keep you posted via social media on all current and future events, so please stay tuned for what’s to come. We invite you to come by the brewery for an O’Connor pint before the new brewery moves in on July 24th. We plan on having a Farewell-To-The Neighborhood party on Saturday, July 22nd, and will keep everyone posted on those details. Lastly, we will continue our philanthropic and community efforts however we can, as this has always been a part of who we are. Thank you for all you have done to support us and our small business. We look forward to seeing you soon. Peace, Love, and Great Beer."
The last day to snag a beer from O'Connor is Sunday, July 23.