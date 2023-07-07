O'Connor Brewing Company to sell Norfolk location

"Although we are sad to say goodbye to our current neighborhood and employees, we are proud and grateful to be a part of the local business community since 2010 and look forward to this upcoming new chapter and the evolution of our business. We will continue to keep you posted via social media on all current and future events, so please stay tuned for what’s to come. We invite you to come by the brewery for an O’Connor pint before the new brewery moves in on July 24th. We plan on having a Farewell-To-The Neighborhood party on Saturday, July 22nd, and will keep everyone posted on those details. Lastly, we will continue our philanthropic and community efforts however we can, as this has always been a part of who we are. Thank you for all you have done to support us and our small business. We look forward to seeing you soon. Peace, Love, and Great Beer."