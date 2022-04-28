Woman with mental health disorder goes missing from Sentara Leigh Hospital

Police are searching for 36-year-old Octavia Michelle Walker. Walker was last seen around 4 p.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman went missing from a Norfolk hospital Thursday afternoon.

Walker suffers from a mental health disorder and may be in need of medical attention, according to NPD.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket with black pants.