Woman with mental health disorder goes missing from Sentara Leigh Hospital

Norfolk

Police are searching for 36-year-old Octavia Michelle Walker. Walker was last seen around 4 p.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman went missing from a Norfolk hospital Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for 36-year-old Octavia Michelle Walker. Walker was last seen around 4 p.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Walker suffers from a mental health disorder and may be in need of medical attention, according to NPD.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket with black pants.

Anyone that may have seen Walker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

