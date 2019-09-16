NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is hosting officials from the Homeland Security department for an active shooter training drill.

It's a two-day pilot course. On Monday, everyone is working in classrooms, learning the techniques for public safety personnel in the event of an active shooter.

On Tuesday, there will be realistic exercises in several buildings across campus, including Constant Hall, S.B. Ballard Stadium, and Goode Theater.

That's when you can expect to hear the sound of gunfire. It will be just a drill, and there is no real threat or real guns being used.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ODU Office of Emergency Management at oem@odu.edu or 757-683-5116.