NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say a suspicious package found near the ODU campus on Saturday morning is not a threat.

Norfolk police's bomb squad examined the package and determined it wasn't a threat, according to a tweet.

The suspicious package was found in the 1400 block of 49th Street sometime in the morning. That area is near the Diehn Center for the Performing Arts.

An ODU alert was sent out sometime after 10 a.m.

Police officers were at the scene and closed nearby roads while the bomb squad checked the scene.

Bono Herrera / 13News Now

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.