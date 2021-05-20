ODU catalogs old Naro Video collection

Tens of thousands of donated movies will be available to the public once the project is finished.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is working to catalog the Naro Expanded Video collection.

Naro Expanded Video was once a maze of thousands of rare films, and a neighborhood staple in Ghent before it closed its doors in the summer of 2019.

"The day for DVDs was passing and had passed," co-owner Tim Cooper previously told 13News Now. "We were the last video store in town."

Cooper and co-owner Linda McGreevy didn't want their massive collection of movies and TV shows to go to waste, so they donated it to ODU!