ODU catalogs old Naro Video collection

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is working to catalog the Naro Expanded Video collection.
Naro Expanded Video was once a maze of thousands of rare films, and a neighborhood staple in Ghent before it closed its doors in the summer of 2019.
"The day for DVDs was passing and had passed," co-owner Tim Cooper previously told 13News Now. "We were the last video store in town."
Cooper and co-owner Linda McGreevy didn't want their massive collection of movies and TV shows to go to waste, so they donated it to ODU!
So far, nearly 30,000 items have been cataloged. The project should be completed in about 18 months. The collection will be available to the public once it's all done.