ODU celebrates Class of 2020 with virtual commencement

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University celebrated its class of 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement on Saturday.
The university celebrated with weeklong virtual events including a virtual bucket list challenge, a mortarboard decorating challenge, a "Fill-in the blanks ODU-Grads" template on Instagram, the annual Student Honors and Awards celebration, a "Throwback Thursday," and an ultimate Class of 2020 Flashback Friday.
"Graduates, this has been a semester unlike any we have previously experienced," President John R. Broderick said in a news release.
"With the resiliency that defines our Monarch spirit, together we have risen to face every challenge that has come our way during this global pandemic. And you have made it to the finish line, completing all those requirements for graduation. Commencement is one of the greatest milestones of your life. Even though we can't celebrate in person this weekend, today we celebrate virtually you and your success."
Check out ODU's 2020 Commencement video:
