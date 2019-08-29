NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University has a new resource to help grow entrepreneurs.

School and city officials had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The brand new facility will provide a space for students, faculty, and the community to access new enterprises and programs to grow as entrepreneurs.

The Institute is located at 112 Bank Street in Downtown Norfolk. An open house is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the Institute can be found on ODU's website.

