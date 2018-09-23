Old Dominion University football fans were feeling on top of the world Saturday night after an unthinkable win against No. 13 Virginia Tech.

“It’s crazy! We can go anywhere from here,” ODU fan Seth Kindred said.

After the game, the line outside campus bar The Edge grew longer — and longer as fans celebrated.

Tailgaters also kept the party going in the parking lot. ODU fans knew they were a part of history.

“No one ever saw this happening, and it's definitely a No. 1 win for ODU football,” Michael MacTaggart said.

Saturday's win was a surprise to many — ODU was a four touchdown underdog facing the undefeated Hokies.

“We didn't know what to expect. We thought we were coming here to have a good tailgate before the game,” Frank Borum said. “Everybody said we didn't have a chance.”

Season ticket holders were especially proud of the ODU Monarchs football team.

“My voice is almost gone. But I have screamed and hollered this whole game and it was unbelievable,” John Borum said.

