NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University announced Monday that the new football field would be named Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in honor of an alumnus.

ODU's Board of Visitors unanimously agreed to name the field in honor of 1971 Richmond-area alumnus Barry Kornblau. Kornblau donated $3 million to the stadium reconstruction and millions more to ODU athletics and academic enterprises according to ODU's vice president for university advancement, Alonzo Brandon.

"I'm pleased the field will be named for Barry, an alumnus who cares so deeply for Old Dominion," said President John R. Broderick. "He's given us time and talent as well as his generous philanthropy. I can't think of anyone else more deserving of this honor than Barry."

John Broderick, Kate Broderick, and Barry Kornblau (left to right)

Old Dominion University

"The field is being named for Barry because of the totality of the commitment he has made to Old Dominion University," said Lisa B. Smith, rector of the ODU Board of Visitors, commenting on Kornblau's lifetime giving.

The 69-year-old alumnus earned a political science degree from ODU, but entered his family's construction and apartment development business after graduating.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I feel like I owe much of my success in life to the education I received at Old Dominion," Kornblau said.

Most of the old Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium was demolished in November 2018. Peggy Bartlett and Herbert Foreman Hargroves, the remaining grandchildren of the stadium's original namesake, A.H. Foreman, participated in the emotional farewell and turned out the old stadium lights for the last time.

A.H. Foreman, who helped found the Norfolk Division of the College of William & Mary, helped procure most of the original stadium's funding in 1936.

Foreman's legacy will continue to live on in the new stadium. According to Greg DuBois, ODU's vice president for administration and finance, a wall will be constructed on the east side concourse with a casting of the name "Foreman Field" and the Norfolk City Seal from the original stadium.

The stadium opens August 31 when ODU hosts Norfolk State.