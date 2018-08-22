NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Old Dominion University President John R. Broderick highlighted some of the major projects coming to the school during its 11th annual State of the University Address.

In his speech, Broderick talked about the major achievements in 2017 as well as new developments including a new art facility, the Barry Art Museum, reconstruction of S.B. Ballard Stadium, and the expansion of Virginia Beach Higher Education Center.

That center will house health sciences students, and have cutting-edge technology in the upgraded facility.

Here's President John R. Broderick’s speech from Old Dominion University’s 11th State of the University Address:

ODU President's State of the University Speech by 13News Now on Scribd

