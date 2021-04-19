ODU students look forward to in-person graduation ceremony after a year of virtual learning

There are new COVID safety protocols in place for the commencement ceremonies, including a reduction in the number of tickets allotted to each student.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University will allow the Class of 2021 to celebrate their big day in person.

In about two weeks, students will walk across the stage to get their diploma, after a year of virtual learning.

ODU seniors Jay Spady and Emily Harrison say they haven't spent any time on campus over the last semester.

“I have not been on campus once, actually," Harrison said.

As for Spady, he said: “I didn’t feel comfortable going back to campus.”

Commencement for the Class of 2020 was virtual because of the pandemic. So, they weren’t sure what to expect this time around.

“We only got word about a week ago that it was going to be in-person so up until then, I really didn’t know," Harrison said.

Commencement will be spread out across three days with different timeslots for graduates to show up and walk across the stage. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

“I think it makes it a little easier," Spady said. "Especially if everyone has masks and everyone is doing what they’re supposed to. There should be no concern if everyone is socially distanced and spaced out.”

Tickets are also limited to two people per student.

Harrison and Spady said that has caused some concern among students who now have to decide which of their loved ones they will invite to the in-person ceremony.

“It’s unfortunate that we went down from six tickets to only two tickets so I can’t get as much family to come but at least we’re able to graduate in person," Harrison said.

Graduates from the Class of 2020 are invited back to ODU to walk across the stage, after they were forced to celebrate their graduation virtually, last year.

“I’m excited to graduate," Harrison said. “It’s graduating college, you can only do it once.”

The school will also stream the commencement ceremonies online.

“My mom has been waiting for this moment for a long time so I’m happy for her too," Spady said. “It feels surreal. It’s like we regained some normalcy for once.”