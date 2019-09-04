NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University students are disappointed and surprised that hazing continues to happen on campus, according to a Virginian-Pilot report.

“It’s definitely unfortunate that It’s going on in our community it’s definitely something that we don’t promote," said student Greg Carter.

Omega Psi Phi’s Tau Lambda chapter has been suspended five years for committing acts that included beating pledges with wooden paddles, forcing them to drink hot sauce and pouring hot sauce on their genitals.

“That’s crazy I can’t believe that people actually do that on campus in like today’s day and age,” said student Chloe Jackson.

“I really think that’s degrading as a person to put hot sauce on someone’s genitals,” said student Gym Quartey.

“I don’t see the point of pouring hot sauce down someone’s pants,” said student Alexander Evans.

Evans is in a fraternity himself, Alpha Phi Alpha. He said he’s never witnessed hazing. He said this kind of suspension brings a black eye to the entire Greek community.

“The reason why I joined a fraternity was to surround myself around people who wanted to be successful, who motivate people on campus,” said Evans.

However, other students said the Animal House stigma is very real.

“A bunch of partying, drugs, waste of time, waste of money, my grades went down significantly because they’d say, ‘you want to study’ and I would just end up getting hammered instead,” said student Vlad Belov.

Belov said he’s not surprised to hear about this sort of hazing at ODU because he went through similar situations. He said these hazing victims need to speak out and say, ‘that’s enough.’ That’s what he did.

“I left. Just said ‘screw it,’ and stopped doing it,” said Belov.

Students we spoke with said it’s difficult to sell the positives of joining a frat or sorority when the negatives are so extreme.

“That’s why I haven’t really joined a sorority because it’s a lot of money and then kind of the rumors of that stuff happening doesn’t really make it seem worth it to me,” said Jackson.

While Khary Johnson, of Alpha Phi Omega, said ODU will get through this and come out the other side a lot stronger.

“It’s a learning experience that we can all make sure not to make mistakes and we all stick together and make sure we know, become unified, and build up our own Greek life ourselves,” said Johnson.

ODU did not return calls regarding this story.