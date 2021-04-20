ODU to dedicate new $75.6M Chemistry Building

The 110,000-square-foot facility will expand the school's chemistry and biochemistry educational programs and conduct more advanced research.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is celebrating its expanding footprint this week with three new facilities dedicated to STEM-H education.

The new facilities, two that are open and one set to open in two years, represent a collective $213 million investment, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, ODU will dedicate the new $75.6 million Chemistry Building that will house the Chemistry and Biochemistry departments.

The 110,000-square-foot facility will expand the school's chemistry and biochemistry educational programs and conduct more advanced research. That means ODU can increase its recruitment of more high-quality professors.

The building will have 24 research labs, 13 teaching labs and an open-design concept with 174 windows.

It will also house the Michael and Kimthanh Lê Digital Theater & Planetarium. The 122-seat facility will double as an advanced chemistry and biochemistry classroom.

The planetarium has a $900,000 high-resolution, dual-laser system that will project images on a 49-foot dome in 4-K. It will allow professors to project three-dimensional proteins and molecules on the dome, as well as notes and videos, all at the same time.

At 40%, ODU graduates the second-highest rate of students in STEM-H among doctoral institutions in Virginia.

Later this week, ODU will virtually celebrate the new $74.9 million Health Sciences Building, which is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. The facility will house four programs, including ODU’s physical therapy and dental hygiene clinics.