ODU: 'We will open this fall'

'The exact timing and nature of our opening remain to be determined," said university President John R. Broderick in a letter Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The president of Old Dominion University says the fall semester for the school will indeed proceed, although in what form remains to be seen.

"With the University continuing to receive eager inquiries by email and phone, I feel it important to say: 'ODU Will Open This Fall,'" said President John R. Broderick in a letter Wednesday.

He added, "Though the exact timing and nature of our opening remain to be determined."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ODU has been finishing out its spring semester through online remote learning and teleworking. This will continue into the summer session as well.

As for the fall, Broderick said: "We intend to reopen our campus, but not until public health restrictions are lifted. To prepare for how and when we can safely resume in-person instruction and reopen our offices, laboratories and research facilities, a Steering Committee, chaired by Kent Sandstrom, dean of the College of Arts and Letters, will assist the executive staff, who have been working diligently seven days a week since the start of COVID-19 crisis. The faculty, administrators and SEES staff on the Steering Committee will work hand in hand with the Public Health Policy Task Force and the Executive Policy Team, as well as state and local officials, to prepare a blueprint that is guided by evidence-based public health protocols."

Broderick acknowledged that specifics would need to be in place by mid-June.

"We recognize that to reopen safely, we will have to make transformational changes in how we work, live and learn," he said.

In addition to formulating plans for the fall semester, the ODU president said that tuition for the summer session will be kept at the 2019-20 rate.