NORFOLK, Va. — Charges are pending against a woman who police say repeatedly threatened store employees at a Norfolk Wawa.

Officers were called to the store located at 3360 East Princess Anne Road around 2 a.m. Thursday. It was the third time that night police had been called out to the Wawa in regards to the suspect, who had fled the previous two times before officers arrived.

She was reportedly armed and had threatened workers in the store.

Following the third call, police found the woman parked in her vehicle nearby. Officers confronted the woman and ordered her from the car. At one point, one officer's firearm discharged into her vehicle.

She was taken into custody without further incident. Neither the woman nor any of the officers were hurt during the arrest.

Charges against the woman are currently pending, and Norfolk Police are investigating the officer's actions in firing the gun.

