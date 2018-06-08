NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Data shows crime is down in Norfolk, police officials said.

The Norfolk Police Department posted crime statistics on social media that compares 2017 data from January 1 to July 8 to this year's numbers.

In 2017, the department saw total violent crimes and total property crimes drop the lowest it's been in 32 years.

Chief Larry Boone said from January to July 2018, the crime numbers are below 2017 numbers.

"The police department can't do it by themselves. I've said that a hundred times and I'll continue to say that," he said.

"It takes a village to suppress crime and to make Norfolk or any other city a good city to live in, to work in, to play in."

The city saw its largest one-year decrease — 19 percent — in violent crimes since 1998. At 13 percent, Norfolk had its largest one-year decrease in property crime since 2006.

Boone attributes the drop in crime to various factors.

"One component alone won't do it. We need both crime suppression and community outreach working hand in hand," he said.

Boone said reducing youth crime is one area that needs more community involvement.

"One thing we have to discussion about is guns in the hands of our youth. We have to come together as a family and that requires our business associations, our schools, city government, the media, the community," he said.

