NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue said on social media it has responded to reports of a tornado touchdown in the area of the Ocean View golf course.

NFR has responded to reports of a tornado touchdown in the area of the OV golf course. Some minor damage, no injuries. Units are starting to clear. Chief Worley. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) September 9, 2018

Officials said there was some minor damage, and no injuries.

Stay tuned to 13NewsNow.com for more updates.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC