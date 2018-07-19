NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — City of Norfolk officials said a raccoon found in the city has tested positive for rabies.

The animal was turned over to a wildlife rehabilitator who works at Evelyn's Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday, July 10. The animal became progressively sicker over the next week and was humanely euthanized.

At this time, city officials say that no animal-to-human exposures are known to be associated with the raccoon, but officials with the Norfolk Department of Public Health want to speak with the woman who dropped off the raccoon on July 10.

This woman is reported to be a Norfolk resident and drives a green Kia Soul. If you are this individual, please contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce rabies exposure:

Warn adults and children not to approach or feed animals not belonging to them and to report any animal bites or scratches.

Do not handle or touch stray or wild animals.

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to the home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

