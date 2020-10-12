Officials: Virginia man took Vegas trip with $350K PPP loan

Court documents showed that Scott Suber's loan application had a false number of employees at his business in Virginia Beach and he could be facing prison time.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man who authorities said used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses has pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement Scott Suber entered the plea in federal court Wednesday.

Court documents said Suber's application for the loan fabricated the number of employees at his Virginia Beach-based business. The statement said he also fabricated how much he had to pay in wages at Debris or Not Debris Property Preservation.

Prosecutors said he took a trip to Las Vegas after he got the money.