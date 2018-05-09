NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Old Dominion University plays host to the area's first LGBTQ Business and Career Expo in September. The event is geared open towards people who want to do business with or work for LGBTQ-friendly companies and groups from Richmond to Northeastern North Carolina.

"This event is way overdue for Hampton Roads," said Eric Hause, President of OutWire757 and producer of the expo. "Most metropolitan areas with large LGBTQ populations have been offering similar expos for years."

Dominion Energy is the expo's presenting sponsor. Forty other exhibitors as well as representatives from Hampton Roads' LGBTQ service, support, and social organizations will join Dominion at the event.

The expo takes place in the Ted Constant Convocation Center's Big Blue Room from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 15. It's free and open to all members of the LGBTQ and allied community.

Hampton Roads Business Outreach, Old Dominion University's Career Development Services, Old Dominion University's Safe Space Committee, and OutWire757.com all have a part staging the expo.

